2020 equipment refresher: What we’ve seen … and what we may see

Gen3 irons and a Proto driver

At this point, PXG has made a strong name for itself in the iron category. The launch of the highly anticipated Gen3 line was a success overall and will continue on well into 2021. It's the metalwood portion of the catalog that will come next, and if the Proto driver is any sign of what's to come, PXG could have a bright future ahead.

Highlights: Without a doubt, the Gen3 T iron is the offering that will most turn better players' heads. It’s a very workable, yet forgiving TOUR iron that will satisfy just about any player under an 8 handicap. In the Gen2 line, the P was the one that really turned heads, in 2020 its the T, and it's for very good reasons.

What to expect: Gen2 Forged wedges hit earlier this year and a small release of the new-look Proto driver is already getting positive buzz for its performance and enhanced (and simplified) weighting system. Expect new Gen3 metal woods early winter.

Srixon/Cleveland

A relatively quiet 2019, but a storm’s coming in 2020

The heading says it all. Srixon/Cleveland was quiet for the most part of 2019, but for a company that works on a leap year release schedule, Srixon/Cleveland garners as much curiosity (rightfully so) as anyone out there. Now, Cleveland Golf did release its game improvement line in 2019, which tested very well within the industry, but the headliners have always been Cleveland wedges and Srixon irons and metal woods.

It's no secret that Srixon irons have long been a favorite in fitting bays across the country (and on TOUR), and with the much-anticipated release of the new version this fall, Srixon/Cleveland will be a hot topic closing out 2020.

What to expect: Rumor is that new Cleveland wedges will drop mid/late summer and the highly anticipated Srixon irons (and metal woods) later this fall. We did get a sneak peek at the Srixon driver on the USGA conforming list, but it's no guarantee if that's the version that will hit pro shops and retail. We shall see.