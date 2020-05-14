Key clubs for Seminole match: Fowler’s irons

Rickie Fowler thrives on courses where precision is at a premium. Long in his own right, but not in the same category as a Johnson or McIlroy, Rickie will rely on his iron game as the key to success at Seminole. This week he will have a brand new setup to show off to the world with the new Cobra Golf RF "Rev 33" muscleback irons.

WRX spoke with Head of Cobra Golf Tour Operations Ben Schomin on the unique profile of Fowler's irons and what exactly "Rev 33" stands for.

WRX: Let's get this outta the way -- REV 33, what does it mean?

BEN SCHOMIN: “It represents the 33 revisions that it took Rickie, myself and our engineering team to finally hone in and get to where we are today. Rickie and I worked closely over the course of a year to find and create his dream iron. This is the finished product.”

WRX: As the man who put them together, what is the part of this iron that really stands out to you?

SCHOMIN: “The engineering and creativity of this iron is quite unique. The blade has ZERO offset and even more, there is very little if any separation from the heel to the scoring lines. Even irons with minimal offset have some room there; these have none. I’d say the most unique aspect of this iron is what it represents to Rick. It's his iron and represents his creativity and what inspires confidence. It’s not necessarily a guaranteed success when players are involved in creating their own clubs, but Rickie is one of the rare breeds that can make it work.”

WRX: What influences from the past inspired the RF Iron?

SCHOMIN: “That's where this project got really interesting. It was more of a history lesson/reality check on how things have changed. I went into our archive for inspiration. Gathering iconic blades from years past; MP14/29, Ram FX Tour Grinds, Wilson Staff Fluid Feel sets, Cobra Norman grinds, etc. .. The crazy thing was I forgot how much offset many of those old school blades had. That's when I realized we could pick out certain design features and aesthetics, but ultimately this new iron idea was going to be just that, an entirely new creation. Remember -- Muscle Backs typically follow the similar design rules, where we and many other great companies get creative is in the engineering of it all. Edges, lines, widths, etc. -- all while making sure they hold up for the best players in the world. No easy task.”

Text provided by GolfWRX Director of Content @johnny_wunder

