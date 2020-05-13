Key club for Seminole match: Wolff’s putter

As the "young gun" of the bunch this weekend at Seminole and already regarded as one of the purest ball strikers on TOUR, Matthew Wolff will ultimately have to putt well to give his team an opportunity to win the most skins. More than any club in his bag – yes, even his driver -- Wolff lives and dies with his putter, and thus far in his young career, if he putts well, he's extremely dangerous.

TaylorMade Tour Tech Ryan Ressa has been working with Wolff since his days at Oklahoma State and this is what he had to say on Spider X.

RYAN RESSA: "Wolff has been using the same Spider X copper since Jan 2019 when he was a sophomore at Oklahoma State. He put the putter in play in the first college event of the spring, the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii, and won. He was previously using a Mullen 2 Single Bend but immediately noticed better feel, alignment, and speed control. He has always played a single-bend model Mallet, occasionally testing other blades/mallets but always settling back to this gamer."

"His specs are 33 inches, full sightline, surlyn insert, 70-degree lie, 3.5 degrees of loft (as he likes to forward press right before he takes it back) ... His putter is at D4 swing weight as well -- relatively light for putter standards, but when we originally sent it out to him (early in the release), we still hadn't received the weights for the back wings. He's liked the weight the entire time and grown into it. Occasionally he will try heavier heads but always settles back on this original we sent him."

"In the past two years, he's only played three rounds with a different putter. … In Korea, he played one round with the Del Monte before switching back in round two. The other event was the 2020 [Waste Management] Phoenix Open where he used the Truss Mallet for two rounds before switching back. He generally doesn’t tinker much with this X as he's begun really grinding on his setup, alignment, and speed more so than trying new models. He's got a lot of trust in this Spider X and is confident he can make anything with it."

Text provided by GolfWRX Director of Content @johnny_wunder

Click here for more information on the TaylorMade Spider putters at PGA TOUR Superstore

