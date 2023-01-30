Rory McIlroy wins Hero Dubai Desert Classic by one shot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory.

McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to shoot 4-under 68 and win by a stroke from Reed, who shot 65.

The 33-year-old had won last season’s DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai as well as the PGA TOUR's FedExCup.

"Mentally, today was probably one of the toughest rounds I have ever had to play because it would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way," McIlroy said. "I just had to really focus on myself and forget who was up there on the leaderboard."

"This is probably sweeter than it should be," McIlroy said.

McIlroy started a year with a win for the first time in his career -- he has come close numerous times in nearby Abu Dhabi, where he has typically chosen to play his year-opening tournament -- and backed up victories at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and 2015.

Needing a birdie at the last to win, McIlroy's drive on No. 18 dribbled into the rough beside the water to the right of the fairway -- he watched it all the way, clearly fearing the worst -- and he decided to lay up. His third shot from 92 yards was close enough and the world No. 1 rolled in the putt.