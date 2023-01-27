Sam Ryder leads by three at Farmers Insurance Open

"Holes five through nine, with or without wind is where you can take advantage of the course," the Spanish star said. "Luckily, I've been hitting it really good. There's no difference between those holes or any other five, four holes you can pick throughout the round, it's just kind of guessed with the wind right in all of them. I think maybe I was a little more aggressive after that second shot on 6 and got in the mentality of making birdies instead of being a little tentative, which is easy to do when it's blowing as hard as it was blowing today."