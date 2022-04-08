  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Scottie Scheffler builds five-shot lead at the Masters

  • Scheffler&apos;s round matched the low score of the day to open up a five-shot lead. (Keyur Khamar/PGATOUR.COM)Scheffler's round matched the low score of the day to open up a five-shot lead. (Keyur Khamar/PGATOUR.COM)