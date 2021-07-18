  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Collin Morikawa wins The 149th Open Championship

  • Collin Morikawa closed out the win with a final-round 66 at Royal St. George&apos;s. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Collin Morikawa closed out the win with a final-round 66 at Royal St. George's. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)