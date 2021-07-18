-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, The Open Championship
July 18, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Collin Morikawa earned his second major title with a win at Royal St. George's. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa is the Champion Golfer of the Year after winning in his Open Championship debut. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at Royal St. George's.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-9), TaylorMade P730 (PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord