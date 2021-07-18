×
    Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, The Open Championship

  • Collin Morikawa earned his second major title with a win at Royal St. George's. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)Collin Morikawa earned his second major title with a win at Royal St. George's. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa is the Champion Golfer of the Year after winning in his Open Championship debut. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at Royal St. George's. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard | The iron change that helped him win

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-9), TaylorMade P730 (PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

