-
-
Johnson wins the Masters in dominant fashion
-
November 15, 2020
By Associated Press
- November 15, 2020
- Dustin Johnson kept his cool after a slow start to the final round at Augusta National. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson captured his second major title and 24th PGA TOUR win with a historic Masters victory. The reigning FedExCup champ set the tournament scoring record at 20 under after joining Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) as just the third player to reach 18 under at Augusta National Golf Club.
He began the final round with a four-shot lead, marking the fifth time he's held the 54-hole lead at a major but just the first time he was able to convert.
Johnson stumbled a bit in the middle of the first nine, making back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes. That broke a stretch of 33 consecutive holes without a bogey going back to the second round.
With his lead down to one shot, Johnson bounced back with a birdie at the par-3 sixth. He added another at the eighth and went to the back side with a 1-under 35 on the day, pushing his overall score to 17 under.
He pulled away on the second nine with three straight birdies, sandwiching a three on the 14th with fours on the 13th and 15th after he laid up on both the par 5s.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.