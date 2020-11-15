-
Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Masters Tournament
November 15, 2020
By GolfWRX
- Dustin Johnson won the Masters for his second major title. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson made history on Sunday to claim the Green Jacket. Take a look at the clubs he used to win at Augusta National.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 @10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 X (45.75 inches, 59 lie, D4)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees, 21 degrees)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X, Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG (52 @54 degrees, 60-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (#1)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
