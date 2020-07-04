Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT – Matthew Wolff has been working on his mindset, trying to have a good time regardless of results to help him perform closer to his potential.

An ice cream truck outside the Detroit Golf Club seemed to help.

Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA TOUR victory.



"I have to give credit to the ice cream truck that was circling the property," said Wolff, who was 19-under 197 after three rounds. "I'm not joking, actually."

Wolff made a 35-foot putt on the 138-yard No. 5 for birdie, his second of nine birdies.

"I heard the ice cream truck and I'm like, `I have a good feeling about this,'" Wolff recalled. "Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head. I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything, just keep my head free."

Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Wolff made a 14-foot eagle putt at the 559-yard, par-5 14th to pull into a tie with Armour at 17 under, and added birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th. He finished with the eagle, nine birdies, five pars and three bogeys.

