Three tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – Doc Redman is playing his best golf, priming him to perhaps earn his first PGA TOUR victory.

Redman shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau, the only player with top-10 finishes in each of the last three tournaments, topped the group a stroke back.

The 22-year-old Redman closed with four straight birdies and seven over the last eight holes at the Detroit Golf Club. Last year, he went from being a Monday qualifier to finishing second at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At last week's Travelers Championship, Redman closed with a 63 to tie for 11th -- his best performance this season -- after tying for 21st the RBC Heritage.

"I've come off two good finishes and a really good finish last year at this event, which has never really happened to me," he said. "So, I've never had this kind of expectation externally or even internally."

Stallings, who tied for sixth last week, birdied his last two holes and three of four. Players with afternoon tee times didn't fare as well, but Kisner was an exception with a bogey-free round.

DeChambeau surged up the leaderboard with four birdies and an eagle over a eight-hole stretch on the back nine. He gave a stroke back, though, with a bogey at the 18th after pushing an 8-foot putt just to the right.

"That really got me a little agitated," DeChambeau said. "It's going to put a little fire in my belly."