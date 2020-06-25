Hughes shoots 60, leads the Travelers Championship

"It's just been nice to get back into some competitive golf again," McIlroy said. "You know, it doesn't feel the same because you're not having thousands of people reacting to your birdies and getting that going. I felt the weekends have been a little flat for me just because that's when you're in contention and that's where you sort of start to feel it. Thursdays and Fridays don't feel that different to be honest, but into the weekends they do."

Mickelson learned earlier Thursday that he was granted an exemption into this year's U.S. Open for being in the top 70 in the world on March 15, when golf was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That worked out great, to be able to know that I have a chance to go back to Winged Foot and give it another shot," said Mickelson, who finished second at Winged Foot in 2006 after a double bogey on the 72nd hole. "But I've had 30 U.S. Opens. I've had plenty of opportunities, and so if I don't qualify, I want somebody else who deserves a spot, too, to play. As long as I'm playing well enough to compete to earn my way into the field, then I want to play and keep trying to win that tournament."

Schauffele and Hovland were the best among the afternoon wave. Schauffele was 8 under through 16 holes but missed a 7-footer for par on the 17th.

"The greens firmed up a little bit," he said. "The wind, just a little bit of wind can make any course hard, so in terms of hitting it really tight, it got a little trickier late in the day."

Hovland made a sloppy bogey on 17 but rebounded with a wedge to 4 feet on the par-4 18th for birdie.

Abraham Ancer, the runner-up at last week's RBC Heritage, aced the 155-yard 16th. His 8-iron landed just over the pond guarding the green and rolled 6 feet into the hole.

"It was very anticlimactic because there was nobody out there and we couldn't high-five or anything, but still, it was awesome to have my first PGA TOUR ace," said Ancer, who shot 67.

Brooks Koepka, his brother Chase, Graeme McDowell and last week's winner, Webb Simpson, withdrew because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Travelers Championship is the third event on the TOUR calendar since golf resumed.

The withdrawals opened the door for alternates including Tyler McCumber, who arrived Wednesday night from his home in Florida and shot 65.

McCumber missed the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour last week and then went camping for a few days in North Carolina's Pisgah Forest.

"I got back Tuesday, thinking that I had no chance of getting into the tournament, and then got the call from the TOUR about the option of possibly getting up here," he said.