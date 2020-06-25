  • PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour players can ‘play their way in’ to U.S. Open

    Mickelson now qualified for Winged Foot after USGA adjusts criteria

  • The clubhouse at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)The clubhouse at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)