Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for first PGA TOUR title

The gestures, the temper, it was all on display. And it didn't calm down when he eliminated a good birdie opportunity on the par-5 12th and then sent his tee shot on the 13th -- a front pin on a green guarded by water -- into the ankle-deep rough.

But he gouged that out to set up a two-putt par, and then Hatton held his nerve. He saved par from just off the green on his next two shots -- they were good iron shots, but the putting surfaces were so hard they wouldn't hold anything. He saved par from the back bunker on the par-5 16th. And he hit the green -- another minor miracle -- on the par-3 17th for par.

"I actually thought I played myself out of it when I made double on 11," Hatton said. "When I saw the scoreboard on 14 green, I realized I had a one-shot lead. I was a little bit surprised. To hold on and win here ... it such an iconic venue. I'm over the moon."

Im closed with a 73 to finish alone in third, followed by Bryon DeChambeau, who shot 32 on the back nine for a 71.

Joel Dahmen didn't have a round better than 71 all week, and that was on Sunday. He never had a chance to win, but the tie for fifth earned him one of three spots into The Open Championship this summer. How to celebrate that?

"I think maybe just lay on the couch after this one," Dahmen said.

Keith Mitchell (71) and Danny Lee (75) also earned exemptions to The Open at Royal St. George's.

McIlroy's chances began to fall apart when he hit driver through the fairway on the downwind, par-5 sixth hole into rough so thick his next shot squirted out to the right and into a bunker. From 90 yards away, he caught it too thin and it went over the green and into the rocks, leading to double bogey.

Three holes later, he closed out the back nine by sending his tee shot out-of-bounds to the left and onto the range. McIlroy shot 40 on the front nine, and when he three-putted from 25 feet for bogey on the par-5 12th, his chances were over.

The scoring average Sunday was 75.06, the toughest final round at Bay Hill since 1983. Hatton's 284 was the highest score to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard since it began in 1979.

But for a guy who looks as though he's seeing red, Hatton never looked better in the red Alpaca sweater that goes to the winner at Bay Hill.