Winner's Bag: Tyrrell Hatton, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 08, 2020
By GolfWRX
Tyrrell Hatton earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees set at 8.4)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX
Fairway wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Ping Vault Oslo
Grips: Golf Pride New Decade MCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
