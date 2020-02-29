Fleetwood grabs 54-hole lead at The Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Tommy Fleetwood has won in Scotland, England, the United Arab Emirates, France, South Africa, even Kazakhstan.

Victory in the U.S. hasn't happened yet.

The Englishman is in position to change that Sunday.

Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic on Saturday, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National. Fleetwood has been close to getting that elusive win on U.S. soil with two runner-up finishes.

"If you're going to win around here, you've proven yourself as an all-around golfer," Fleetwood said. "Realistically, yeah, it probably is another step in my career. I'm not going to lie and say, `Ah, I don't really mind about winning in America.' Of course I do. I want to win everywhere I play and the PGA TOUR is for sure one of those places where I haven't done it yet."

Steele shot 71. He was alone on the lead through 36 holes at 5 under, birdied two of his first three on Saturday to get to 7 under and then made four bogeys in an eight-hole span.

But he survived, which was the order of the day for the leaders.

"It feels like a major championship toughness-wise," said Daniel Berger, who is three shots back.

Fleetwood rolled in a birdie from nearly 50 feet on the par-3 17th to highlight his big finish. But he thought his two most important shots on Saturday were putts that dropped on the 10th and 15th holes.