McIlroy leads by two at World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

McIlroy hit 9-iron from 192 yards that set up a two-putt birdie. It was like that all day.

"I think with the fairways being so soft, as well, on a coule of the par 5s I teed it up high and sort of launched it," he said. "And then even the drive on the eighth hole, getting it up and over the trees, I hit a 9-iron in there, where Gary and Tommy (Fleetwood) were hitting 6's in. So that's a pretty big difference."

Woodland was even with him until a few mistakes on the front nine sent him to a 70. He's not about to change his game for one week in high altitude.

"Rory likes to hit it up in the air," Woodland said. "This golf course ... I'm surprised he hasn't won here because it sets up perfectly for him."

McIlroy played nicely last year, finishing at 16-under 268, and lost by five shots to Dustin Johnson, another guy whom the course suits well -- just not this year.

Johnson, who has gone a year without winning, opened with a 76, his highest opening round since The Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. His only birdie was on No. 1 after making the turn. He hit 3-wood on the 303-yard hole to 8 feet and missed the eagle putt.

Chapultepec has plenty of scoring holes, but it's easy to get out of position and the poa annua greens are every bit as difficult to putt as Riviera last week.

Not making it any easier was a wind with gusts up to 15 mph, unusual in the four years this World Golf Championships event has come to Mexico City.

"You can go so low, but man, if you're not playing well, you can shoot over par in a heart beat," Thomas said. "It's pretty tough to manage your score."

Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners were at 67. Conners was in position to keep pace with McIlroy until missing a 10-foot birdie on the 15th hole, and then missing the 18-inch par putt.

Watson arrived in Mexico in a good frame of mind after missing the cut in Los Angeles, where he said he hit the ball great but couldn't make a putt. He stuck around for the weekend, called Justin Bieber and had a foursome of fun at Lakeside.

"Freed it up and just had some fun and realized I was in a good frame of mind," he said. "Who cares about missing a cut, really? We've got other things to worry about."

His only worry Thursday was wind and elevation, a tough combination.

Jon Rahm didn't make a birdie until the 15th hole and still salvaged a 72. Adam Scott, who won last week at Riviera, opened with a 74, along with Jordan Spieth.

Only 18 players from the 72-man field broke par.