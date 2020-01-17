Fowler, Scheffler share 36-hole lead at The American Express

In position to make the trip over the hill to San Diego and Torrey Pines with his sixth PGA TOUR title and first since Phoenix a year ago, Fowler set up shop last week at the nearby Madison Club after tying for fifth at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"It was nice to get a little work in, get some good practice and play out here in the desert to get used to being back in the desert," said Fowler, who grew up about an hour away in Murrieta. "It's been very beneficial. I looked at that as something that was going to be the best opportunity for me to go into this West Coast swing to get the game where I want to and to play well."

He opened with a 65 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.

"These courses are scorable, but I feel like it's a fine line between playing well out here and kind of scraping by," Fowler said. "If you drive it well and hit good approach shots, you can make a lot of birdies, but if you're a little off you're kind of scrambling for par. I feel like I've done a good job of just kind of picking my way around the two golf courses so far."

He played his final nine in 6-under 30, making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth, four birdies and two big par saves on Nos. 6 and 7.

"It's always nice when you don't give shots back, especially in a tournament like this where typically the scores are going to be on the lower side," Fowler said. "Bogey almost feels like you're giving two shots back."

At 15-under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA TOUR career.

Playing in the same third of the field as Fowler in the pro-am event, Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64. He birdied the first four holes and six of the first seven Friday, then rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 18th with an eagle and two birdies in his second nine.