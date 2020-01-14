How Phil became a social media star

From his Phireside chats to his bulging calf muscles, Phil Mickelson has taken social media by storm

January 14, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Phil Mickelson has become a must-follow social media personally in the last 18 months. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
