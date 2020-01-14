How Phil became a social media star

The Phuture of Phireside

Now that he’s a year and a half into it, Mickelson the social media maven has learned a few things, and has a good idea where he wants to go next.

“It’s really struck me what a unique opportunity this is to engage and develop a much closer, more emotional relationship with the fans,” he says. “And so I want to continue to do that but really from my angle as opposed to a younger guy.

“Me being somebody that’s almost 50 now,” he continues, “I want to use it as a way of telling the stories that have already happened that people haven’t heard about as opposed to posting what's going on in the here and now.”

He plans on having some caddies on the Phireside, “because they have some unique stories,” he says. But, he adds, he’s leery of his brother. Tim Mickelson once told this reporter a story about playing poker with Phil on a houseboat; Phil stacked the deck when Tim went to the bathroom and never told him. Perhaps wisely, Phil seems to have opted not to open himself up to further such yarns.

Asked if he would go on the show, Fowler says, “I would have to figure out what we’d talk about.” Mickelson’s second interview with Thomas, recorded in the locker room at the BMW Championship last fall, hasn’t aired yet. “He just asked if you want to do a story,” Thomas says of how it all came to be. “And I brought a couple up and he was like, ‘Yeah, it sounds good.’”

Could he see himself doing so much social media at 50? Thomas shakes his head.

“I don’t think enough people will care what I’ll think at that age,” he says with a laugh. “But Phil will always be relevant.”

