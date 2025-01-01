Telephone/Messaging Terms Of Use

(C) Arbitration Procedures. The arbitration of any Dispute shall be administered by and conducted in accordance with the applicable rules of the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”), including the AAA’s Consumer Arbitration Rules (where appropriate) (“AAA Rules”), as modified by this arbitration agreement. The AAA Rules are available online at www.adr.org. Each party has the right to challenge the application of the AAA’s Consumer Arbitration Rules in connection with a Dispute as a threshold administrative issue. You and the PGA TOUR Parties understand and agree that the AAA’s administrative determination to register this arbitration agreement means it comports with the Consumer Due Process Protocols and that this determination is final and neither a court nor an arbitrator has the authority to revisit it. If the AAA is unavailable or unwilling to administer the arbitration consistent with this arbitration agreement, the parties shall agree on an administrator that will do so. If the parties cannot agree, they shall petition a court of competent jurisdiction to appoint an administrator that will do so. An arbitration demand must be accompanied by a certification of compliance with the Process and be personally signed by the party initiating arbitration (and counsel, if represented). If You are submitting an arbitration demand, You shall send it to: PGA TOUR, Attn: Legal, 1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 and follow the AAA Rules for initiating arbitration. If the PGA TOUR Parties are submitting an arbitration demand, the demand will be sent to the most recent contact information on file for You and follow the AAA Rules for initiating arbitration. By submitting an arbitration demand, the party and counsel represent that, as in court, they are complying with the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11(b). The arbitrator is authorized to impose any sanctions available under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 on represented parties and their counsel. You may choose to have the arbitration conducted by a phone, video, or in-person hearing, or through written submissions, except any Dispute seeking $10,000 or more or injunctive relief shall have an in-person or video hearing unless the parties agree otherwise. You and the PGA TOUR Parties reserve the right to request a hearing in any matter from the arbitrator. You and a PGA TOUR Parties representative will personally appear at any hearing (with counsel, if represented). Any in-person hearing will be held in the county or parish in which You reside or at another mutually agreed location. An arbitrator may award on an individual basis any relief that would be available in a court, including injunctive or declaratory relief only in favor of the individual party seeking relief and only to the extent necessary to provide relief warranted by that party’s individual claim. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, You and the PGA TOUR Parties agree that each may bring claims against the other only in Your or our individual capacity and not as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class, collective, consolidated, private attorney general, or representative proceeding. Further, unless both you and the PGA TOUR Parties agree otherwise, an arbitrator may not consolidate more than one person’s claims and may not otherwise preside over any form of class, collective, consolidated, private attorney general, or representative proceeding. An arbitrator must follow and enforce these Terms of Use as a court would. If, after exhaustion of all appeals, any of these prohibitions on non-individualized injunctive or declaratory relief and class, collective, consolidated, private attorney general, or representative proceedings are found to be unenforceable with respect to a particular claim or request for relief (such as a request for public injunctive relief), then such a claim or request for relief will be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction, after all other claims and requests for relief are arbitrated. The arbitrator shall issue a reasoned written decision sufficient to explain essential findings and conclusions. The arbitrator shall apply the cost-shifting provisions of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68 after entry of an award. Judgment on any arbitration award may be entered in any court of competent jurisdiction, except an award that has been satisfied may not be entered. An award shall have no preclusive effect in any other arbitration or proceeding to which you are not a party. Arbitration may be requested at any time, even where there is a pending lawsuit, unless a trial has begun, or a final judgment entered.