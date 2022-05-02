PGA TOUR and Quintar expand augmented reality relationship

The PGA TOUR and Quintar, Inc., announced today a three-year agreement to expand the TOUR’s augmented reality (AR) experience on mobile devices for fans attending events. As part of the agreement, the TOUR will also receive minority equity rights in Quintar, which is now the Official Mobile Augmented Reality Developer of the PGA TOUR.

The TOUR launched its PGA TOUR AR app in 2018 with Quintar coming on as the platform developer in 2020 to create a fresh interactive experience for fans attending the FedExCup Playoffs. With the new agreement, the AR experience will expand to 10 events in 2022 and more events in 2023 and 2024.

“The PGA TOUR is excited to expand our relationship with Quintar with a goal of creating a more immersive and engaging tournament experience for fans,” said Scott Gutterman, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Digital Operations. “We have seen positive interaction and growth with our previous Quintar AR engagements and look forward to building on the momentum.”

The PGA TOUR AR app is available for free exclusively in the App Store . On select holes users will be instructed to turn their phones sideways once they open the app, which will take the device into AR mode and link it to the course. Whether they are sitting in the stands or standing greenside, fans simply point their iPhone toward the tee box or green to interact with the action.

The TOUR AR experience will be available on select holes at the following events in 2022: Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Travelers Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship and Presidents Cup. As part of the rollout, the PGA TOUR and Quintar have aligned with DraftKings, the TOUR’s preferred sports betting innovation operator, who will be a sponsor of the AR experience.



“The PGA TOUR has been an incredible partner that is focused on delivering the most immersive and engaging experiences for their fans,” Quintar President and Co-Founder Jeff Jonas said. “Together we are leveraging the powerful Quintar platform and bringing the digital world to life, but we are just scratching the surface. We are thrilled to expand our relationship and look forward to creating new experiences and changing how fans engage with the PGA TOUR.”

Powered by Quintar’s (www.quintar.ai) Q.reality live sports and entertainment AR platform, the PGA TOUR AR app for iPhone is made exclusively for fans attending select PGA TOUR events. The AR app is designed to expand the live tournament experience using data provided by ShotLink powered by CDW over signature holes at each tournament. ShotLink, the TOUR’s longstanding state-of-the-art scoring system, captures and reports real-time vital information on every shot, by every player, during tournament competition.

The app’s fan-controlled interactive group and player replay experience will feature AR tee-shot trails with apex indicator ball speed, ball and player indicator cards and distance to pin measurements. Fans can capture the AR blended action and share with their friends on social media.