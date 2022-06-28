Quinn Riley realizing a lifelong dream at John Deere Classic

Granted, it was fun giving his good buddy Zion Williamson a golf lesson.

But posting up on the practice range with the 6-foot-6, 284-pound power forward – as cool as it was to watch the big man try to hit that little white ball – can’t compare with what Quinn Riley is doing this week.

Just like Williamson did when he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Riley is realizing a lifelong dream by making his PGA TOUR debut at the John Deere Classic.

The recent Duke graduate was playing in the NCAA regional just last month in Columbus, Ohio when he got the call. Clair Peterson, the tournament director at the John Deere Classic, wanted to offer him a sponsor’s exemption.

Riley hung up the phone and leaned back in his chair, trying to digest the moment.

“I was like, holy (cow),” the 22-year-old recalls.

Fast forward – we do mean fast – a mere six weeks and Riley is at TPC Deere Run getting ready for his 2 p.m. tee time with Austin Smotherman and Andrew Novak on Thursday. He played in a Korn Ferry Tour event, too, his hometown Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier this month and came within a shot of making the weekend.

“It’s something that I've been working for and dreaming about and having opportunities like the Rex Hospital Open and then the John Deere make kind of doing that even more special,” Riley says. “Because it's like you're playing in those venues and those giant tournaments that you only dream of and kind of see on TV. It's pretty awesome.”

Riley had targeted the John Deere Classic because of its history of giving young golfers a chance to experience competition on the game’s biggest stage. The letter he wrote to Peterson asking for the invitation detailed his growth as a First Tee golfer to playing at the Division I level, as well as his desire to be a role model for young people like his little brother, Morgan.

“I've just seen a lot of young guys kind of make their PGA TOUR debut there,” Riley says. “And it's something that kind of resonates with me. Like I just growing up watching Jordan Speith, Jason Day and a couple other guys kind of just kick things off there.

“It made it kind of like my first choice.”

Riley gained the exemption into the Rex Hospital Open – which he first attended as an 11-year-old – by virtue of finishing No. 1 in the APGA Collegiate Rankings. He is exempt into the APGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines next year, as well.

In addition, Riley and the others in the top five in the rankings receive entry into all of the APGA’s full-field events through May 2023. His travel costs to APGA events through the end of this year are also covered, as is his entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

“The opportunities the APGA and this program presents are huge for the next step of my golf career,” Riley said earlier this year.