AT&T Byron Nelson hits home for TOUR rules officials

When Mike Stiller was a teenager, he used to go to the AT&T Byron Nelson and follow Justin Leonard or one of the other PGA TOUR pros who played out of the Vaquero Club where he worked as a caddie.

After he graduated from James Madison and scored a job with the Northern Texas PGA Section, Stiller could sometimes be found working as the calligrapher at the scoreboard outside the pavilion at TPC Four Seasons, which was hosting the tournament at the time.

This week, Stiller is back at the AT&T Byron Nelson for the first time since joining the TOUR rules staff in 2015. He’s the advance man, which means Stiller arrives the previous week and interfaces with the on-site tournament staff as well as the course superintendent, assuring everything is ready for the event.

“This is something I've been looking forward to for a long time,” says Stiller, who is sharing duties with the retiring Brad Fabel this week. “... This is a pretty special event for me, no doubt.”

Working with Stiller this week are two other former employees of the Northern Texas PGA Section – Jordan Harris and Mike Peterson. Harris will set up the front nine at the new host venue, TPC Craig Ranch, while Peterson handles the final nine holes.

Like Stiller, both are working the Byron Nelson for the first time since leaving the NTPGA and joining the TOUR – Peterson in 2005 and Harris in 2017.

“It's kind of neat to see us come through the ranks like that and get to this level,” Peterson admits.

And there are actually two other TOUR rules officials who have NTPGA ties: Drew Miller is a former intern while Harold Geyer, a tournament director on the Korn Ferry Tour, worked there for 12 years.

Peterson started the pipeline, so to speak.

He went to New Mexico State and earned a degree in business administration in a program that specialized in golf management. Internships with the Southern California and Colorado PGA sections, as well as the PGA of America, stoked Peterson’s interest in running golf tournaments.

“It's always different,” he says. “You're always going to different places, new golf courses, new cities or states. ... And I was never a good enough player to compete at any sort of high level like that. But it was a way for me to be involved at the highest level, tournament-wise.”

There was another pull for Peterson, who took a job at the NTPGA as director of tournament operations right out of college.

“I fell in love with the Rules of Golf,” Peterson says. “It was kind of like a puzzle to me. You had questions that people would ask you -- the juniors would ask you questions, the parents, that sort of stuff and it just was neat to try and figure out what the answer was.

“It could be complicated at times, but it just was a big puzzle to me and I kind of liked the way it worked. So that just got me really interested in it.”

Stiller and Harris have similar backgrounds.

Stiller’s first job was picking range balls so he could practice at the club where his swing coach worked. When his family moved from New Jersey to the Dallas area, he became a fixture at Vaquero, caddying and working odd jobs there. Stiller interned at the NTPGA and did so well he was offered a job before the second semester of his senior year at James Madison. He started two weeks after he graduated in 2008.

“Working for the Northern Texas section really was an honor because it's ... known for being one of the very prestigious sections not just because of the quality of the tournaments and the programs that they've put on and conducted and run, but because of the people and, and the history of the people that have worked there,” Stiller says.