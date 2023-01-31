-
Betting Stat Pack: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
January 31, 2023
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Viktor Hovland has a game that projects to perform well at Pebble Beach. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The statistical spotlight shines brightly on superstars Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
Rank Player 11 Tom Hoge 15 Viktor Hovland 20 Mark Hubbard 24 Luke Donald 25 Russell Knox T27 Lanto Griffin 30 Matthew NeSmith 31 Jordan Spieth 32 Austin Smotherman 33 Erik van Rooyen 37 Lucas Glover
It's no secret that Pebble Beach has the smallest greens (on average) on TOUR. Gaining strokes on approach will give players the best scoring chances with the flat stick. The players who finished first, second and fourth in this category last year went solo second (Jordan Spieth), T4 (Troy Merritt) and win (Tom Hoge). Hoge leads this category in the 2022-23 portion of the season (14 events) as well.
Rank Player T10 Nate Lashley T10 Seamus Power T10 Jordan Spieth T17 Viktor Hovland T17 Matt Kuchar T17 Denny McCarthy T25 Ryan Armour T25 Matt Fitzpatrick T25 Adam Long T25 Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith
Par-72 layouts suggest Par-5 scoring should be the advantage but the last eight winners have all ranked first or second in Par-4 scoring. The absence of length plus the Pro-Am format course set up should encourage scoring. The average winning score at this event since 2015 is pushing 19-under. Last year Tom Hoge joined five others who finished T9 or better on the leaderboard also in top 10 in this category.
Rank Player 5 Viktor Hovland 12 Maverick McNealy 19 Jordan Spieth T20 Davis Riley 22 Trey Mullinax 23 Justin Rose 25 Rory Sabbatini 27 Scott Stallings 28 Peter Malnati 48 Richy Werenski
The last six events where Monterey Peninsula Country Club has been involved the winner has never posted worse than fifth in this category. The only exception to this rule was Daniel Berger in 2021 when Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill were the only two courses used and amateurs did not play (COVID-19 restrictions).
Rank Player 1 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 Matt Kuchar 6 Andrew Putnam 7 Denny McCarthy 9 Jonathan Byrd 14 Brendon Todd 15 Kevin Streelman 16 Tom Hoge T17 Adam Long 19 Mark Hubbard
Racking up Greens In Regulation (GIR) is difficult enough. Racking up GIR on the smallest targets on TOUR for 36 holes with Mother Nature possibly providing wind and rain is even more difficult. Getting up and down to keep momentum will be a key this week.
