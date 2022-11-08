Favorite Scottie Scheffler trending back to the winner’s circle at Cadence Bank Houston Open

Former world No. 1 and reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler is commanding a large portion of the handle at the BetMGM online sportsbook as he looks to break a near eight-month win drought in his home state Texas this week.

After claiming his first four PGA TOUR wins in a six-event span last spring, a run that included the Masters title at Augusta National and a World Golf Championship in Austin, Scheffler has gone winless in his previous 14 starts as he lines up for the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Despite losing top spot in the world to Rory McIlroy a few weeks ago, Scheffler has still played solid golf during his “drought”. He has five top five finishes over that span, including a T3 last week in Mexico. This has ensured he remained a favorite each week in golf betting and that is once again the case as early action at BetMGM suggests bettors like his chances in Houston.

As of Tuesday, Scheffler has the most handle (22.3%) on the third-most tickets (6.7%). He has the best golf odds to win at +600, which makes him a massive betting favorite, with Sam Burns having the second-best odds at +1400.

The 26-year-old’s T-3 finish at the Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba last week featured a final round 62 giving him significant momentum. He also enjoys playing at Memorial Park, not just because he’s back in the state where he went to college (University of Texas) and now resides, but also because of past results.

Scheffler has made the cut both times the event has previously been played at the course, including a T-2 a year ago when he shot a second round 62. A year prior he settled for a T32 but shot a 65 in the final round.

There’s no question he should have good vibes at a course that won’t yield as many birdies as the other events this fall. A win sends him back to world No.1.

Tony Finau is another popular player ahead of the event, drawing the most tickets (10%) and third-most handle (10.3%).

At over 7,400 yards for a par-70, Memorial Park is a much longer course than players have faced of length and should be a place where Finau can use his distance off the tee to his advantage.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Scottie Scheffler – 22.3% Sam Burns – 16.2% Tony Finau – 10.3% Hideki Matsuyama – 6.8% Keith Mitchell – 6.4%

Tickets

Tony Finau – 10% Sepp Straka – 7.8% Scottie Scheffler – 6.7% Taylor Pendrith– 4.7% Keith Mitchell – 4.7%

With the second-best odds, Burns is pulling in the second-most handle at 16.2%. He had a strong showing at his event a year ago, finishing T-7.

With a longer course, sharp runoffs around the greens, and the potential for windy conditions, don’t expect super-low scores this week. In fact, in the two years this event has been played at Memorial Park, the winning scores have been 13 and 10 under.