Statistically Speaking: Wyndham Championship

FedExCup Playoff spots go on the line this week at the Wyndham Championship and if you want success at Sedgefield Country Club you better be ready to go low.

The ability to make birdies in bunches is critical when you look at the statistical history of the event and this new column, splintered off from Horses For Courses , will focus on the key statistics to success and the players who have them in their locker to compete and win this week

The Par-70 of Sedgefield Country Club plays only 7,131 yards and has historically produced a shootout. Let's take a look at what we know and who is likely to contend.

Five Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for a full list of players.

Rounds in the 60s

Last season was the first in SIX YEARS that the tournament scoring record wasn't tied or under threat with the winner posting 21 or 22 under from 2016-2020 but there's still no time to figure it out. Even though last year's winning total was only 15-under, 34 players still managed to post 10-under or lower. The worst total of players posting 10-under or lower is 2017 when the number was just 27. The halcyon days of 2019 saw 47 players hit that mark for the week.