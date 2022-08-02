-
Statistically Speaking: Wyndham Championship
August 02, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
FedExCup Playoff spots go on the line this week at the Wyndham Championship and if you want success at Sedgefield Country Club you better be ready to go low.
The ability to make birdies in bunches is critical when you look at the statistical history of the event and this new column, splintered off from Horses For Courses, will focus on the key statistics to success and the players who have them in their locker to compete and win this week
The Par-70 of Sedgefield Country Club plays only 7,131 yards and has historically produced a shootout. Let's take a look at what we know and who is likely to contend.
Five Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for a full list of players.
Last season was the first in SIX YEARS that the tournament scoring record wasn't tied or under threat with the winner posting 21 or 22 under from 2016-2020 but there's still no time to figure it out. Even though last year's winning total was only 15-under, 34 players still managed to post 10-under or lower. The worst total of players posting 10-under or lower is 2017 when the number was just 27. The halcyon days of 2019 saw 47 players hit that mark for the week.
Rank Player T2 Adam Svensson T5 Keith Mitchell T7 Denny McCarthy T7 Davis Riley T12 Peter Malnati T12 Matthew NeSmith
Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
Defending champion Kevin Kisner (12th) was the first champ since Davis Love III in 2015 (12th) to not finish in the top 10 of this key stat. In fact all winners during this time frame came in fourth or better. I'll point out that the other five guys in the playoff last year ranked second, third, fifth, 10th and 26th. More rules than exceptions!
Rank Player 1 Will Zalatoris 2 Russell Henley 11 Shane Lowry 24 Aaron Wise 25 Luke Donald
Not picking on last year's champ but Kisner is the only winner to not finish in the top 10 in this category. He was T11! The point stands as the Par-5 holes here are some of the easiest on TOUR and must be attacked and taken advantage of over four rounds to push that 20-under magical mark for contention.
Rank Player T6 Keith Mitchell T12 Si Woo Kim T14 Mark Hubbard T17 Russell Henley
Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage
Probably should have stuck this right underneath Strokes Gained: Approach the Green! I'm not breaking any news here that the key to contending and winning a shootout is to hit as many GIR as possible and hole as many putts for birdie as allowed. Recent winners all hover in and around the top 12 with the exception of J.T. Poston. He decided to lead the field in GIR so expecting him to hole everything is a bit silly. But he didn't make a bogey all week so the putter was still pretty effective!
Rank Player 6 Vince Whaley 12 Harold Varner III 17 Adam Scott 19 Keith Mitchell 22 Justin Rose
Interestingly Keith Mitchell comes up in three of the four traditional stats categories as a leader this season. He is at +5000 with BetMGM to win the tournament, +1000 for a Top 5, +450 for a Top 10 and +200 for a Top 20.
Russell Henley and Harold Varner III also find their place highlighted more than once… Henley is +2200 to win while Varner III is +4000.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The Bubble Boys
One statistic not rooted as much in the golf clubs themselves is the trend of players making their way into the FedExCup Playoffs at the expense of others in a last-ditch push.
The excitement of watching the points shuffle shot by shot is great for television but not so much for organizing lineups, fantasy and gaming.
Since the points structure changed in 2009, an average of over 2.5 players per year have entered the final week of the FedExCup Regular Season outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and gone on to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Three players did so last year. This is what we know. What we don't know is who is or isn't going to move into the top 125 this season. The last chance saloon applies to all in the field but below are the players on the outside of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and the minimum finish they need at Wyndham for a chance to move through.
Which two / three players would you bank on? If you like Max McGreevy for example, currently one spot outside the mark, you can get +550 from BetMGM for a Top-40 this week. McGreevy enters Wyndham knowing he needs to be inside the top 46 at the bare minimum to have a chance to advance.
FedExCup Rank Player Min. Finish Needed 126 Max McGreevy 46th 127 Danny Willett 44th 128 Justin Lower 37th 129 Nick Hardy 31st 130 Cameron Champ 30th 131 Kelly Kraft 27th 132 Michael Gligic 25th 135 Martin Trainer 18th 136 Doc Redman 18th 137 Brian Stuard 14th 138 Harry Higgs 13th 139 Hank Lebioda 10th 140 Rory Sabbatini 9th 141 Andrew Novak 8th 142 Zach Johnson 8th
Others:
Top-seven finish: Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Henrik Norlander
Top-six finish: Jonathan Byrd
Top-five finish: Austin Cook
Top-four finish: Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, Bill Haas, Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour, Satoshi Kodaira
Top-three finish: Dylan Wu, Chase Seiffert, Paul Barjon, Cameron Percy, Luke Donald, Sung Kang, Joseph Bramlett, Scott Gutschewski, Seth Reeves, Roger Sloan, William McGirt, Vaughn Taylor, Ben Kohles, Kevin Chappell, Curtis Thompson, Camilo Villegas, Jim Knous
Top-two finish: Richy Werenski, Brandon Hagy, Tommy Gainey, Scott Brown, Aaron Baddeley, David Skinns, Harris English, Ryan Moore, Brian Gay, Wesley Bryan, Bo Hoag, David Lingmerth, Robert Garrigus, Jared Wolfe, Dawie van der Walt, Jim Herman, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bo Van Pelt, Jason Dufner, Joshua Creel, Chris Stroud, Ricky Barnes, Brett Drewitt
Win: Davis Love III
