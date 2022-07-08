Live betting options at Genesis Scottish Open heading into weekend

Two rounds are in the books at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Weather made it difficult for some on Thursday and Friday. Players on the early/late side of the draw averaged 143.64 strokes over the first two rounds. Meanwhile, players on the late/early side averaged 145.39. This amounted to a 1.75 stroke difference; for some, it was the difference between making or missing the cut.

Despite shooting a 2-over 72 on Friday, first-round leader Cameron Tringale will take a three-shot lead into the weekend over two players – Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim.

Instead of waiting for The Open Championship next week, the BetMGM online sportsbook offers a few betting opportunities this weekend, including live betting .

Odds for players to win are updated constantly, including during their rounds, so there’s always a chance to bet on a player to win.

Here’s a look at a few players’ odds to win outright following Friday’s second round.

Cameron Tringale +400

Tringale (-7) is having a ton of success on the greens through the first two rounds. He’s leading in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining over four strokes against the field – the best of any player. For the year, Tringale ranks 65th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Since 2017 on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, players have led by three or more shots after the first two rounds 23 times. Of those 23 players, 19 went on to win. This is the second time in his career Tringale has led after two rounds; heefinished T-2 at the 2014 Barclays and T-9 at the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Xander Schauffele +450

Despite being four shots back of Tringale, Schauffele is only slightly behind him regarding odds to win. He fired a 5-under 65 to put himself in contention going into the weekend. Schauffele leads the field after two rounds in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, gaining over four shots against the field.

The 28-year-old won the Travelers Championship two weeks ago and the JP McManus Pro-Am earlier this week.

Gary Woodland +900

Like Tringale, Woodland followed up his 64 on Thursday with a 2-over 72 on Friday, but he’s still near the top of the leaderboard going into the weekend. He had a stretch of three straight birdies on his second-nine Friday.

After two straight missed cuts, Woodland finished T-10 in his last start at the U.S. Open.

Doug Ghim +2000

Ghim has been consistent, firing a 67 on Thursday followed by a 69 on Friday to find himself three shots behind Tringale going into the third round. Ghim is eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting, which seems to be a key. Four players inside the top 13 are currently top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting this week.

The 26-year-old has two career top-10 finishes.

