WiretoWire: Steven Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

Steven Fisk fired an incredible 8-under 64 Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, including four birdies in his last five holes and three in a row to close out his day. It came down to the wire Sunday between Fisk and Garrick Higgo, who were battling through most of the finale. Higgo opened the door with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, but he got those back and then some, however, making four birdies in a row on Nos. 13-16. Higgo missed a 3-footer on the penultimate hole, though, while Fisk hit his approach to just two feet on No. 17 and made the go-ahead birdie, which turned out to be the difference.