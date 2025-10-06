WiretoWire: Steven Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025
Highlights | Final Round | Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Staff
Steven Fisk fired an incredible 8-under 64 Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, including four birdies in his last five holes and three in a row to close out his day. It came down to the wire Sunday between Fisk and Garrick Higgo, who were battling through most of the finale. Higgo opened the door with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, but he got those back and then some, however, making four birdies in a row on Nos. 13-16. Higgo missed a 3-footer on the penultimate hole, though, while Fisk hit his approach to just two feet on No. 17 and made the go-ahead birdie, which turned out to be the difference.
Fisk lost his father, Christopher, earlier this year at just 59 after a battle with cancer. And his caddie is Jay Green, who was on the bag for the late Grayson Murray when Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024. The Sunday round in Mississippi was tremendous – but Fisk said he couldn’t have done it alone, especially with his dad watching over things.
“I think he nudged a couple putts in for me for sure, maybe him or Grayson. I had a couple of helpers out there,” Fisk said.
Fisk becomes the fourth rookie to win on the PGA TOUR this season, along with William Mouw (ISCO Championship), Aldrich Potgieter (Rocket Classic) and Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open).
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Sanderson Farms
With his first-ever TOUR win, Steven Fisk earned $1.08 million along with 500 FedExCup points Sunday at The Country Club of Jackson. See how each player fared in Mississippi.
Video of the week
Chandler Blanchet reflects on up-and-down professional golf journey
Chandler Blanchet discusses his journey through professional golf, bouncing back and forth between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas before winning for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025. He discusses his chances of earning a TOUR card by the end of the 2025 season – a goal he achieved when the TOUR declared him #TOURBound on Saturday.
Mic check
“We all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did – and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner – is really cool.”
Steven Fisk
By the numbers
75 - The field is set for the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where the remaining 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List will play for 20 PGA TOUR cards. The action kicks off this Thursday from French Lick, Indiana.
8 -Adrien Dumont de Chassart became the eighth Korn Ferry Tour member to achieve #TOURBound status and secure PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season. On Sunday, Dumont de Chassart closed out a seven-stroke victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship, catapulting him from No. 26 to No. 6 on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to effectively secure one of the 20 TOUR cards available via the list.
23 - Tommy Gainey claimed his first PGA TOUR Champions title in his fifth career start and becomes the 23rd player to record at least one win on the PGA TOUR (1), PGA TOUR Champions (1) and Korn Ferry Tour (3).