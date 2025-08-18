WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler proves unstoppable at BMW Championship
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler news conference after winning BMW Championship
Written by Staff
Scottie Scheffler erased a four-shot deficit in five holes and then delivered the dagger with a chip-in birdie from 81 feet at the par-3 17th Sunday at the BMW Championship. He closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory, securing his fifth PGA TOUR title of the season and becoming the first player since Tiger Woods (2006-07) to win at least five times on TOUR in consecutive years. “Great battle all the way through,” Scheffler said. “Did a good job of staying patient and executing when we needed to.”
Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, who held the lead after each of the first three rounds, closed with a 73 to finish solo second. MacIntyre led by four shots to begin the day, but bogeyed three of the first five holes to let Scheffler into the tournament. It’s the third time in Scheffler’s career that he’s overcome a four-shot deficit and won.
Scheffler leads the field of 30 players who advanced to the TOUR Championship, set for this coming week at East Lake, and is looking to become the first repeat FedExCup champion since the series began in 2007.
Rickie Fowler came up short in his effort to make the top 30, as did Michael Kim, who dropped out of the top 30 after a bogey at the 17th hole. Harry Hall was the lone golfer to play his way into East Lake with a solo-sixth finish. Lucas Glover began the week at No. 30 but dropped to No. 36.
Points and Payouts: See what each player earned at BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious for the fifth time this season (18th time overall) at the BMW Championship, marking his 12th victory in the last two seasons. In a come-from-behind fashion, Scheffler earned $3.6 million alongside the FedExCup haul of 2,000 points. Ultimately, this just expanded Scheffler’s stranglehold on the top spot in the FedExCup standings heading to the TOUR Championship. See the full breakdown of what each player took home from Caves Valley in the second FedExCup Playoffs event.
Video of the week
Evans Scholar caddies for Nick Jonas at BMW Championship
Prior to the 2025 BMW Championship, Western Golf Association Evans Scholar Abbey Sisler caddies for musician Nick Jonas during the Wednesday pro-am at Caves Valley ahead of the second FedExCup Playoffs event on the PGA TOUR schedule.
Mic check
“I try not to take days off. I try not to take shots off. When it gets to this time of the year it can be a little bit tiring. Today was a grind, and I think it just has a lot to do with the intensity we bring to each round and each shot.” – Scottie Scheffler after winning the BMW Championship for his fifth win of the season.
By the numbers
30 – Meet the 30 players headed to East Lake Golf Club for the season-ending TOUR Championship, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Defending FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler leads the standings into the Playoffs finale, which features a new tournament format in order to claim golf’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup.
2 – For the second time in two weeks, Scottie Scheffler used a stand-in caddie to accommodate the absence of regular caddie Ted Scott. This week for the BMW Championship, Scheffler tapped in Michael Cromie, who works full-time for Chris Kirk and was available after Kirk failed to make the postseason. It marked Scheffler’s first win without Scott on the bag.
1 – Akshay Bhatia recorded the first ace of his professional career Saturday at the BMW Championship, knocking it in from 227 yards with a 5-iron on the par-3 17th hole at Caves Valley. The ace resulted in a new BMW vehicle and an Evans Scholar scholarship in his name. It also helped move him into the FedExCup top 30, good enough to advance to the TOUR Championship.