WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler cruises to victory, history at British Open
Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
Scottie Scheffler is many things in this game, and now he's the Champion Golfer of the Year. Scheffler earned his first claret jug with a virtuoso performance at The 153rd Open, carding 17-under 267 across 72 holes and a final-round 3-under 68 at Royal Portrush to finish four strokes clear of Harris English. Scheffler has now converted 10 straight outright 54-hole leads, a stretch that dates back to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open and includes three major titles. He joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as players to win the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship before age 30. Rory McIlroy referred to the outcome as “inevitable” when Scheffler built a four-shot lead going into the final round, and it was every bit of that.
Gerard earns first PGA TOUR win at Barracuda
Ryan Gerard earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship, finishing with 47 points in the TOUR's only Modified Stableford event. Erik van Rooyen, the 2021 Barracuda champion, ended his round with a clutch birdie putt on No. 18 but ultimately fell three points short of Gerard and finished solo second in the Additional Event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Gerard had two seven-point, birdie-eagle bursts and overcame five bogeys at Tahoe Mountain Club en route to victory. The 25-year-old North Carolina native and former UNC teammate of two-time PGA TOUR winner Ben Griffin moves to 28th in the FedExCup standings with his win.
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Open
In his latest brilliant performance, Scottie Scheffler cruised to a four-stroke victory at the 153rd edition of The Open Championship. Among his rewards, he bags $3.1 million of the $17-million purse, 750 FedExCup points and an exemption into the major championship through his age-55 season of 2051. Check out what the rest of the field earned.
“(Scottie has) been on a different level all week, and he's been on a different level for the last two years to the rest of us. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to at this point, so hats off to him. He's an unbelievable player, an incredible champion and a great person, too." – Rory McIlroy on Open champion Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy finished T7, seven shots back.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4,806
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3,444
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,595
|4
|Russell Henley
|2,391
|5
|Justin Thomas
|2,280
|6
|Harris English
|2,232
|7
|Ben Griffin
|2,212
|8
|J.J. Spaun
|2,144
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,783
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|1,749
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.