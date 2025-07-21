WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler cruises to victory, history at British Open

Scottie Scheffler is many things in this game, and now he's the Champion Golfer of the Year. Scheffler earned his first claret jug with a virtuoso performance at The 153rd Open, carding 17-under 267 across 72 holes and a final-round 3-under 68 at Royal Portrush to finish four strokes clear of Harris English. Scheffler has now converted 10 straight outright 54-hole leads, a stretch that dates back to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open and includes three major titles. He joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as players to win the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship before age 30. Rory McIlroy referred to the outcome as “inevitable” when Scheffler built a four-shot lead going into the final round, and it was every bit of that.