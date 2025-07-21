PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler cruises to victory, history at British Open

2 Min Read

Wire to Wire

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

    Written by Staff

    Scottie Scheffler is many things in this game, and now he's the Champion Golfer of the Year. Scheffler earned his first claret jug with a virtuoso performance at The 153rd Open, carding 17-under 267 across 72 holes and a final-round 3-under 68 at Royal Portrush to finish four strokes clear of Harris English. Scheffler has now converted 10 straight outright 54-hole leads, a stretch that dates back to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open and includes three major titles. He joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as players to win the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship before age 30. Rory McIlroy referred to the outcome as “inevitable” when Scheffler built a four-shot lead going into the final round, and it was every bit of that.  

    Gerard earns first PGA TOUR win at Barracuda

    Ryan Gerard earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship, finishing with 47 points in the TOUR's only Modified Stableford event. Erik van Rooyen, the 2021 Barracuda champion, ended his round with a clutch birdie putt on No. 18 but ultimately fell three points short of Gerard and finished solo second in the Additional Event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Gerard had two seven-point, birdie-eagle bursts and overcame five bogeys at Tahoe Mountain Club en route to victory. The 25-year-old North Carolina native and former UNC teammate of two-time PGA TOUR winner Ben Griffin moves to 28th in the FedExCup standings with his win. 

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Open

    In his latest brilliant performance, Scottie Scheffler cruised to a four-stroke victory at the 153rd edition of The Open Championship. Among his rewards, he bags $3.1 million of the $17-million purse, 750 FedExCup points and an exemption into the major championship through his age-55 season of 2051. Check out what the rest of the field earned.

    Video of the week


    Druski makes Max Homa sweat in game of ‘Truth or Putt’ | PGA TOUR Originals

    Druski makes Max Homa sweat in game of ‘Truth or Putt’ | PGA TOUR Originals


    In the debut episode of “Truth or Putt” presented by Dunkin’, host Druski plays caddie for Max Homa. Armed with three questions, Homa is challenged to sink a putt to avoid answering.

    Mic check

    “(Scottie has) been on a different level all week, and he's been on a different level for the last two years to the rest of us. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to at this point, so hats off to him. He's an unbelievable player, an incredible champion and a great person, too." – Rory McIlroy on Open champion Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy finished T7, seven shots back.

    Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    RANKPLAYERPOINTS
    1Scottie Scheffler4,806
    2Rory McIlroy3,444
    3Sepp Straka2,595
    4Russell Henley2,391
    5Justin Thomas2,280
    6Harris English 2,232
    7Ben Griffin2,212
    8J.J. Spaun2,144
    9Tommy Fleetwood1,783
    10Keegan Bradley1,749

    The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.

    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
