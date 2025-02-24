WiretoWire: Fortune favors Brian Campbell in Mexico

With his win, Campbell earns spots in THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and the remaining five Signature Events this season along with a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. It's been a long road for the 31-year-old Campbell. After playing college golf at Illinois and earning a PGA TOUR card in 2017, he missed the cut 13 times in 20 starts to lose his card, playing minor tours and the Korn Ferry Tour for the next seven years. "I almost stopped golfing about two years ago," Campbell said after his win. "It's crazy what – how quickly things can change and I'm so blessed to be in this position."