WiretoWire: Fortune favors Brian Campbell in Mexico
Brian Campbell earned his first career win after 187 PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts Sunday at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Campbell, who earned his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, shot a final-round 70 to catch 54-hole leader Aldrich Potgieter and then won with a birdie on the second playoff hole at Vidanta Vallarta. Both players parred the first playoff hole before Campbell capitalized on a lucky break on the second playoff hole – the par-5 18th – when his tee shot, which was headed low, right and out-of-bounds, bounced off the trees and back into play. Potgieter, the 20-year old rookie from South Africa, missed a 6-foot putt for birdie while Campbell successfully converted an up-and-down for the birdie and victory.
With his win, Campbell earns spots in THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and the remaining five Signature Events this season along with a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. It's been a long road for the 31-year-old Campbell. After playing college golf at Illinois and earning a PGA TOUR card in 2017, he missed the cut 13 times in 20 starts to lose his card, playing minor tours and the Korn Ferry Tour for the next seven years. "I almost stopped golfing about two years ago," Campbell said after his win. "It's crazy what – how quickly things can change and I'm so blessed to be in this position."
Florida Swing begins at PGA National
The PGA TOUR kicks off its Florida Swing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, hosted at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home of the famed “The Bear Trap.” Defending champion Austin Eckroat returns to defend his maiden victory on TOUR along with other past champions including Sepp Straka (2022), Sungjae Im (2020), Keith Mitchell (2019) and Rickie Fowler (2017). Florida State junior Luke Clanton is making his PGA National debut on a sponsor exemption, only needing one more PGA TOUR University Accelerated point to cross the 20-point threshold and earn his PGA TOUR card. The Cognizant Classic also represents the last opportunity for players to earn spots in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10, both of which will be finalized after the tournament concludes.
Video of the week
Meet content creators in the ‘Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass’
Mic check
"It’s a little bit of revenge after the first event of the season, and it’s nice to bounce back in the next event and get a win. Also, I think this is my first event in February, which is really cool, especially with it being the Black History Month Classic. I’m looking forward to building off this one.” – Chase Johnson after winning the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic by one stroke over Marcus Byrd at TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course this past week.
By the numbers
2 – Explore the stories of two talented young golfers, Chase Johnson and Marcus Byrd, and how they’re shaping the future of Black golf.
17 – Blades Brown, 17, made his first cut as a professional at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Brown is playing without status on TOUR after missing Second Stage of Q-School by two shots last fall and played the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on a sponsor exemption.
1 –Tony Finau has signed a one-day contract to compete for the TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) on Monday against the New York Golf Club. All six TGL clubs are set to play this week at the SoFi Center, beginning with a doubleheader that tees off Monday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
3 – Season 3 of “Full Swing” premieres Tuesday on Netflix. This installment of the immersive docuseries chronicles 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley in his "quest to write his own redemption arc from last year’s dramatic letdown,” and also features Ludvig Åberg, fan favorite Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor and Justin Thomas.