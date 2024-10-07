WiretoWire: Kevin Yu breaks through at Sanderson Farms Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Kevin Yu’s week started at the Sanderson Farms Championship with his dad, Tommy Yu, trying to park in a past champion parking space. When Kevin told his father who those parking spaces were for, Tommy replied that next year he was going to have a space there. Come Sunday night at The Country Club of Jackson, Yu had proven his father right. The Arizona State University alum took down Beau Hossler on the first playoff hole, sticking his approach to just inside 6 feet and making birdie to secure his maiden PGA TOUR victory. “Feels amazing, feels like a dream come true,” Yu said after the playoff victory. “I've been dreaming this since I was 5 … to do it with my parents out here, it's really special.” With the win, Yu occupies the final spot in the Aon Next 10, 500 FedExCup Points and a two-year winner's exemption. He’ll also have a past champion parking pass waiting for him the next time he returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Meet the 30 newest PGA TOUR members: Cards awarded at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Dreams were made at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance with the top 30 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List punching their tickets to the PGA TOUR and earning TOUR cards for the 2025 FedExCup season. The drama came down to the final putt at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort, with Brian Campbell holing a 5-foot putt and bumping out Alistair Docherty, who needed a two-way tie for second or better to be #TOURBound, from the top 30. Braden Thornberry also birdied the 72nd hole earlier in the day for a final-round, bogey-free 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Thornberry entered the week at No. 51 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and jumped to No. 16. Matt McCarty locked up the No. 1 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and earned berths into the U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. Meet the 30 that are #TOURBound for 2025.
Video of the week
2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship card ceremony
Mic check
“I didn't have my best on the back nine. I didn't really deserve to — I mean I don't really deserve anything out here, I'm just lucky to be on TOUR but — I didn't have my best stuff at the end.” – Keith Mitchell after falling one shot short of a playoff at Sanderson Farms
By the numbers
61 – At age 61, Rocco Mediate became the 14th-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Champions at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.
24 – Alex Smalley made 22 birdies and two eagles at Sanderson Farms after pledging to donate money for both scores to hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina.
23 – Of the 30 players who earned TOUR cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 23 will be TOUR rookies in the 2025 season.