WiretoWire: Kevin Yu breaks through at Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu’s week started at the Sanderson Farms Championship with his dad, Tommy Yu, trying to park in a past champion parking space. When Kevin told his father who those parking spaces were for, Tommy replied that next year he was going to have a space there. Come Sunday night at The Country Club of Jackson, Yu had proven his father right. The Arizona State University alum took down Beau Hossler on the first playoff hole, sticking his approach to just inside 6 feet and making birdie to secure his maiden PGA TOUR victory. “Feels amazing, feels like a dream come true,” Yu said after the playoff victory. “I've been dreaming this since I was 5 … to do it with my parents out here, it's really special.” With the win, Yu occupies the final spot in the Aon Next 10, 500 FedExCup Points and a two-year winner's exemption. He’ll also have a past champion parking pass waiting for him the next time he returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship.