Kevin Yu parks in winner's circle in playoff victory at Sanderson Farms Championship

For Yu, his journey to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle is one of hope, perseverance, and of course, a father’s love. Yu started to play when he was about 5, and his father built a driving range not long after that. It didn’t take very much time at all before Yu got good. Real good. He beat his dad when he was just 10 years old, he recalls. Yu’s parents worked hard to get him to America, help him to college, and they just so happened to be in Jackson all the way from Chinese Taipei for this particular week.

