WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele's second act

In this game, you just never stop grinding. Because you never know where lightning will strike – or how. Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old wunderkind, won for the second time on the PGA TOUR in 2024 Sunday at the Barracuda Championship – becoming the first ever TOUR player to win as an amateur and a pro in the same season. Dunlap’s 19-point effort in the Modified Stableford Scoring system at Old Greenwood was the round of the day. He trailed by nine points heading into Sunday and his come-from-behind victory was the largest in tournament history. The TOUR rookie – who won Sunday on the same day the last TOUR rookie to win twice in a season, Xander Schauffele, titled a trophy – opened with a 4-under 31 before adding three birdies and an eagle from 55 feet on the back nine. Dunlap admitted after his birdie on the penultimate hole he started to look at the leaderboard. He ended up two points ahead of Vince Whaley, who had a chance to hole out for an eagle on the 72nd hole for the win but ended up 17 feet away. Whaley converted that birdie for a solo second, his best-career result on TOUR. But the day belonged to Dunlap. The Alabama star had just one top-10 finish on TOUR since his victory at The American Express and was firmly trying to navigate the grind that is professional golf. He never stopped believing in himself, or his game. And now he’s a winner on TOUR – this time, as a pro.