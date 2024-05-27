WiretoWire: Davis Riley rolls on through Colonial

The PGA TOUR heads north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open. Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, will play host for the seventh time overall and the first since 2019. Rory McIlroy won the 2019 edition contested at Hamilton by seven strokes and set the tournament aggregate-score record with a four-day total of 258 at the par-70 course. Following two years of the tournament’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McIlroy defended his 2019 title in 2022 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club and is in the field for the fourth consecutive time looking for his third RBC Canadian Open title. Canadian Nick Taylor ended the 69-year drought of no Canadian winners of the event with his victory last year highlighted by his 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole. Taylor will tee it up looking to defend his title. Tommy Fleetwood, whom Taylor beat in 2023, is in the field for the third time. In total, 25 Canadians are in the field, all of whom are efforting to keep the title in the hands of Canada. PGA TOUR Americas members and fellow Canadians Matthew Anderson and Stuart Macdonald earned exemptions into the field this week and both rank inside the top five of the Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Americas. Shane Lowry is in the field for the sixth straight year with three top-12 finishes on his resume highlighted by a T2 in 2019. The winner of the RBC Canadian Open receives 500 FedExCup points and a share of the $9.4 million purse.