Ludvig Åberg finishes solo second in major debut at Masters Tournament

“Playing here at Augusta National is a dream come true,” Åberg said afterward. “Just to be in this situation and feel the nerves and feel the pressure walking down the last couple holes is what you dream of. This is what I have been wanting to do for such a long time, and it's quite surreal to actually have the opportunity to experience it. But I'm so proud of me, myself and all of the people on my team and my family and everyone involved.”