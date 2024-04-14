See who qualified for RBC Heritage via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg finished runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club to surpass Matthieu Pavon for the top spot on the Aon Next 10 into the RBC Heritage, while the top nine names on the ranking remained unchanged through the Masters (although some positions traded hands). With a tie for 55th at the Masters, Erik van Rooyen moved from No. 11 to No. 10 on the Aon Next 10 to earn his fourth career start at Harbour Town, a venue on which he has displayed a comfort level in recent years. Prior to a missed cut in 2023, he finished T21 and T10 at the event’s 2020 and 2022 editions respectively.