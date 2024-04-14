See who qualified for RBC Heritage via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
2 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
The RBC Heritage field is set, with 15 players earning tee times at Harbour Town Golf Links via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
The Aon Next 10 for the RBC Heritage (top 10 on 2024 FedExCup standings to date, not including the top 50 on the 2023 FedExCup) was finalized after the Masters.
Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg finished runner-up at Augusta National Golf Club to surpass Matthieu Pavon for the top spot on the Aon Next 10 into the RBC Heritage, while the top nine names on the ranking remained unchanged through the Masters (although some positions traded hands). With a tie for 55th at the Masters, Erik van Rooyen moved from No. 11 to No. 10 on the Aon Next 10 to earn his fourth career start at Harbour Town, a venue on which he has displayed a comfort level in recent years. Prior to a missed cut in 2023, he finished T21 and T10 at the event’s 2020 and 2022 editions respectively.
Nicolai Højgaard was projected to move inside the Aon Next 10 for much of the Masters, but after holding the solo lead with a birdie at the 10th hole Saturday, he made five straight bogeys and faded to a T16 finish at Augusta National. Højgaard moved from No. 20 to No. 17 on the Aon Next 10.
Thomas Detry, who didn’t compete at the Masters, fell from 10th to 13th on the Aon Next 10, but his 210 FedExCup points through the latest Aon Swing 5 series of events were enough to earn a tee time at Harbour Town via that category. This will mark Detry’s second career start at the RBC Heritage (he missed the cut in 2023).
Detry is joined by Brice Garnett, Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips and Alejandro Tosti in earning RBC Heritage berths via the Aon Swing 5 (comprising the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open).
Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open, where Barnes finished runner-up in a playoff. Phillips finished third at the Valspar Championship, with Tosti and Detry sharing second place at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. High finishes have proven the best path for an Aon Swing 5 spot so far in 2024.
(PGA TOUR tournament winners are guaranteed spots in the season’s remaining Signature Events if not included in the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 at the time; but tournament winners in the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 are still included within the category.)
Here’s a look at the Aon Next 10 for the RBC Heritage:
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup points
|1
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,339.67
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,126.56
|3
|Will Zalatoris
|943.09
|4
|Stephan Jaeger
|862.35
|5
|Akshay Bhatia
|853.52
|6
|Jake Knapp
|809.22
|7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|735.33
|8
|Peter Malnati
|706.28
|9
|Austin Eckroat
|626.51
|10
|Erik van Rooyen
|603.56
|--
|--
|--
|11
|Grayson Murray
|601.88
|12
|Shane Lowry
|596.48
Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage:
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup points
|1
|Brice Garnett
|300
|2
|Erik Barnes
|213
|3
|Thomas Detry
|210.06
|4
|Chandler Phillips
|171.75
|5
|Alejandro Tosti
|169.40
|--
|--
|--
|6
|Victor Perez
|141.08
|7
|Billy Horschel
|140.50
|8
|Max Greyserman
|130.04
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for PGATOUR.COM. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.