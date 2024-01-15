WiretoWire: Murray ends winless drought at Sony

Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii with a birdie on the first playoff hole, beating Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An to claim his first PGA TOUR win since the 2017 Barbasol Championship. The victory guarantees Murray a spot in the remaining Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship . The 30-year-old Murray was clutch in the closing moments at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. He stuck an 80-yard approach shot to within kick-in range for birdie on the 18th hole of regulation to make the playoff at 17-under. Then he buried a 39-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to seal his second career PGA TOUR victory. It was an emotional triumph for Murray , who has battled anxiety, depression and alcoholism in recent years. The Sony Open in Hawaii was Murray’s first event since he regained his TOUR card via a spot in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last season. He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Murray earned 500 FedExCup points with the win, moving him to third in the standings behind Chris Kirk and An.