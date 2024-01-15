PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

WiretoWire: Murray ends winless drought at Sony

3 Min Read

Wire to Wire

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Murray ends winless drought with Waialae victory

    Grayson Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii with a birdie on the first playoff hole, beating Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An to claim his first PGA TOUR win since the 2017 Barbasol Championship. The victory guarantees Murray a spot in the remaining Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. The 30-year-old Murray was clutch in the closing moments at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. He stuck an 80-yard approach shot to within kick-in range for birdie on the 18th hole of regulation to make the playoff at 17-under. Then he buried a 39-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to seal his second career PGA TOUR victory. It was an emotional triumph for Murray, who has battled anxiety, depression and alcoholism in recent years. The Sony Open in Hawaii was Murray’s first event since he regained his TOUR card via a spot in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last season. He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. Murray earned 500 FedExCup points with the win, moving him to third in the standings behind Chris Kirk and An.

    West Coast Swing starts at PGA WEST

    Mahalo, Hawaii; hello, California! The 2024 PGA TOUR season returns to the continental United States with the second Full-Field Event of the season at The American Express, contested at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. Justin Thomas, who missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, will make his PGA TOUR season debut here. Daniel Berger will make his first PGA TOUR start in 18 months. He hasn’t played since the 2022 U.S. Open because of back issues. Four top-10 players are in the field, including Scottie Scheffler (No. 1), Patrick Cantlay (No. 5) and Xander Schauffele (No. 6). The American Express will also mark the first start for numerous rookies and first-year members, including Min Woo Lee. Reigning U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap will make his fourth career TOUR start. Competitors will play three courses – the PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course, the La Quinta Country Club and the PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course – before a cut is made Saturday night. The winner in California will take home 500 FedExCup points.

    Video of the week


    Chan Kim revisits golf center where he learned the game in Hawaii


    Mic check

    "When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you." - Murray reflecting on his past struggles after his victory at the Sony Open.

    By the numbers

    2,367 - Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii for his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2017 Barbasol Championship, a span of 2,367 days.

    17 - Inadvertently, Joel Dahmen opened weekend tee times for 17 players at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a missed 5-footer on the final hole Friday to keep the cut line at 2-under.

    3 - PGA TOUR rookies, who teed it up at the Sony Open in Hawaii to start their PGA TOUR season, were asked to describe themselves in three words or less. Read here to see what they had to say.

    COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10

    RANKPLAYERPOINTS
    1Chris Kirk744
    2Byeong Hun An570
    3Grayson Murray500
    4Sahith Theegala400
    T5J.T. Poston350
    T5Jordan Spieth350
    7Brian Harman294
    8Keegan Bradley261
    T9Sungjae Im250
    T9Collin Morikawa250
    T9Scottie Scheffler250

    The Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.