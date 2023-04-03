WiretoWire: Texas two-step for Corey Conners

The 87th edition of the Masters Tournament returns this week as all eyes are on Augusta National for the first major of the year. Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player to go back-to-back at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Speaking of Woods, it's looking like he will be back in action as he has been included in the pre-tournament media duties . The five-time green jacket winner made the cut at The Genesis Invitational, and the Masters would mark his second start of the year. Rory McIlroy will look to win the one major he has yet to add to his trophy case and complete the career Grand Slam. There will be 16 Masters debutants this year, highlighted by Tom Kim (twice a winner on TOUR last year), Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and Sahith Theegala, who made his way into the TOUR Championship last season. Augusta National Golf Club (par 72, 7,510 yards) is expected to once again create plenty of drama and add to its illustrious history. The iconic Alister MacKenzie/Bobby Jones design will see a new change this week with a lengthened par-5 13th.