WiretoWire: Texas two-step for Corey Conners

Corey Conners’ first PGA TOUR title came in unlikely circumstances, as a Monday qualifier at the 2019 Valero Texas Open. Familiar turf, different context. The Canadian entered this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) as one of the favorites to take the title and the accompanying cowboy boots, and Conners did just that. The Kent State alum carded a final-round, 4-under 68 for a 15-under total, one stroke clear of rookie Sam Stevens, as 54-hole leader Patrick Rodgers slowed to a final-round 73. Conners two-putted from 26 feet for par on the 72nd hole to become the 10th multi-time winner in tournament history. “I certainly remembered a lot of the shots that I hit in '19 on the back nine today as I was playing the round,” said Conners. It paid off with his second TOUR title, 500 FedExCup points and a jump to No. 18 on the season-long standings. As hockey playoff season approaches, Canada is sure to rejoice along with its native son.
The 87th edition of the Masters Tournament returns this week as all eyes are on Augusta National for the first major of the year. Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first player to go back-to-back at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Speaking of Woods, it's looking like he will be back in action as he has been included in the pre-tournament media duties. The five-time green jacket winner made the cut at The Genesis Invitational, and the Masters would mark his second start of the year. Rory McIlroy will look to win the one major he has yet to add to his trophy case and complete the career Grand Slam. There will be 16 Masters debutants this year, highlighted by Tom Kim (twice a winner on TOUR last year), Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and Sahith Theegala, who made his way into the TOUR Championship last season. Augusta National Golf Club (par 72, 7,510 yards) is expected to once again create plenty of drama and add to its illustrious history. The iconic Alister MacKenzie/Bobby Jones design will see a new change this week with a lengthened par-5 13th.
"Lifelong dream come true. Just 'Ryan Gerard, PGA TOUR member,' that's pretty sweet." - Ryan Gerard, after securing TOUR Special Temporary Membership with a T56 at the Valero Texas Open. Nicolai Hojgaard also secured STM status with a T28 in Texas.
54 - Corey Conners was tied for second place, trailing by one stroke after 54 holes in his win at the Valero Texas Open in 2019. This week, he would go on to win from that same position and deficit after 54 holes.
16 - First-time players who have qualified for the Masters this week.
238 - Starts between TOUR-sanctioned wins for Ben Kohles, who earned his third Korn Ferry Tour title, first since 2012, with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Astara Chile Classic.
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2,031
|2
|Max Homa
|1,787
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,770
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|1,111
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|1,040
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|1,010
|7
|Chris Kirk
|982
|8
|Seamus Power
|961
|9
|Sam Burns
|953
|10
|Tony Finau
|939
