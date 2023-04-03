Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard secure Special Temporary Membership at Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
SAN ANTONIO — Ryan Gerard and Nicolai Hojgaard secured Special Temporary Membership on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open.
Gerard, 23, earned the status with a tie for 56th after rounds of 72-72-70-75. The North Carolina resident has made five starts this season, including a solo fourth at the Honda Classic and a tie for 11th at the Puerto Rico Open. He’s missed just one cut.
“I’ve worked my whole life to get to this point and I know this is just the beginning,” Gerard said.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” he added. “It’s been a lot of golf, a lot of travel. Not that I’m complaining because I want to do this for a living. Like, it’s a dream that I get to wake up every day and hit golf balls and get paid to do it if you play well.”
Hojgaard, 22, made his ninth career start and second of the season at TPC San Antonio, where he shot 72-70-69-72 and tied for 28th. A native of Denmark, Hojgaard finished second a week ago at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He made six starts last year and qualified for the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. His only made cut came at St. Andrews.
“It’s a great opportunity and I think we’ll definitely chase it over here going forward,” Hojgaard said. “Honestly I can’t wait to come back and play again.”
Both players now can accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the 2023 season, including the fall portion.
With Special Temporary Membership status, Gerard and Hojgaard earn a spot in a conditional category on the 2023 TOUR Priority Ranking. This category reshuffles a combination of TOUR members that includes past champions (beyond their exemption) and veteran members with 150 or more cuts made.
The next reshuffle takes place Monday.