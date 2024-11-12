Three interesting things in Bernhard Langer’s unique winning gear setup
Written by GolfWRX
On Sunday at Phoenix Country Club, 67-year-old Bernhard Langer fired a final-round 66 to capture the season-ending 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.
Langer’s win marked an impressive feat of longevity. The win in Phoenix gave Langer his 47th career PGA TOUR Champions victory and helped maintain his streak of winning an event every year since 2007.
One of Langer’s secrets to success is how he sets up the equipment in his bag. Langer does things a bit differently than most when it comes to equipment, which means he has one of the most unique gear setups in all of professional golf.
Head over to GolfWRX.com to see Langer’s full specifications, or continue reading below for our three most interesting takeaways from Langer’s winning setup in Phoenix on Sunday.
1. A classic hybrid, dialed in with lead tape
As highlighted in GolfWRX’s Episode 2 of The Modern Classics, the Adams Idea Pro Tour Prototype hybrid is a certified modern classic. The hybrids were first released in 2006, but they can still be spotted in the bags of professional golfers today, including Langer’s.
Langer’s version of the club is an 18-degree model, equipped with an RT Technologies Midas Filament Wound Nano shaft.
2. Langer’s 1-of-1 iron setup
As we learned from legendary club maker Mike Taylor back in 2018, Langer treats each of his 14 clubs as separate “tools.”
While many golfers use a set of irons that are all the same make and model throughout the set to ensure consistency in performance and looks, Langer looks at each individual club separately. He builds his set one by one, so the make and model of his 8-iron might be different than his 6- or 7-iron, and so on.
In his winning setup on Sunday, for example, Langer used Tour Edge Exotics CBX long irons (4-6), Tour Edge Exotics Pro 732 mid irons (7-9), and a Tour Edge BL Proto pitching wedge. His long irons also come with custom weight ports that allow Langer to find the perfect weight properties for how he swings each of the individual irons.
A look at Bernhard Langer’s custom weight ports that allow him to find the perfect weight properties for how he swings each of the individual irons. (GolfWRX)
Langer’s accuracy is top-tier because he prepares his tools properly for each specific iron, rather than simply getting fit for one iron and using that make/model throughout the set.
3. A closer look at his split-gripped long putter
A look at Bernhard Langer’s broomstick Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
You may already know about Langer’s putting technique, where he uses a long putter and employs a split-handed grip that hovers just away from his chest.
Did you know that it’s no normal long putter, though?
A look at Bernhard Langer’s grip on his Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter. (GolfWRX)
Instead of using grips that are made specifically for putters, Langer’s Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter is equipped with two Golf Pride club grips that have been doctored to fit onto his putter. Langer prefers the feel of club grips compared to the larger options typically seen on the putter-specific grip market.
A look at Bernhard Langer’s Odyssey White Hot 2-ball putter. (GolfWRX)
For additional alignment, Langer uses a simple sharpie method on the crown of his 2-ball putter to add a thick line that runs parallel to his intended target line. It might not be fancy, but it certainly works.
For amateurs, that’s really the biggest lesson to learn from Langer’s setup: Play what works. Look at each of your 14 clubs as tools that are needed to perform a job, and make sure each of those 14 tools is set up perfectly for your needs. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, it just has to work.
To see more photos and information about Langer’s winning setup at the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, don’t forget to head over to GolfWRX.com.