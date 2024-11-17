Winner's Bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used to capture DP World Tour Championship, sixth Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship and his. sixth Race to Dubai title. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Written by Alistair Cameron
Rory McIlroy claimed his sixth Race to Dubai title after holding off Rasmus Højgaard in Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course for a two-shot victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
McIlroy birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 3-under 69 and his sixth season-long race win on the DP World Tour, tying him with the late Seve Ballesteros – two behind the record held by Colin Montgomerie (8).
Not only did McIlroy make major swing changes prior to the two-week DP World Tour Playoffs, spending three weeks in a studio hitting balls, but the Northern Irishman also made big changes to his bag during 2024.
To start the year, McIlroy switched into TaylorMade’s Qi10 driver and woods, the Spider Tour X putter and 2025 version of the TP5x golf ball. After testing the Qi10 LS driver at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy opted for a standard driver head for 2024 and switched from the Stealth 2 Plus line of 3-wood and 5-wood to the Qi10 versions.
A look at Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade Qi10 driver. (GolfWRX)
The second change McIlroy made for 2024 was his golf ball, switching to the 2024 version of the TP5x to start the year and then making a further cosmetic change later at the Truist Championship – removing the number to a custom “RORS” print – and went on to win the tournament with a final-round 6-under 65.
A detailed view of Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade TP5x MySymbol Rors golf ball. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
“It's a really, really fast golf ball,” McIlroy said at the start of the year in Dubai. “Definitely feel like I've picked up a little bit of speed with it, especially off the tee. And it's a little — it's funny, it's a lower-spinning ball, but it feels a touch softer to me around the greens, so I like that feel of it.”
McIlroy also debuted a Spider Tour X putter to start the season. TaylorMade released the latest edition of its popular Spider line in fall 2023, with McIlroy first seeing the club at the 2023 BMW Championship. He did in-depth testing with the club after last year's DP World Tour Championship, before making the switch. Similar to his previous Spider gamer, the main difference is that it's one piece with an aluminum sole plate, and TSS weights in the sole instead of the wings like his previous model. McIlory also preferred the darker finish of the club, although he experimented with a torched finish at the TOUR Championship this year before returning to his trusty model to end the DP World Tour season.
The 26-time winner on the PGA TOUR was spotted during the season at the Valero Texas Open testing a TaylorMade ‘Proto’ 4-iron which replaced his longtime P-760 4-iron, originally released to the public in 2017.
"They performed really well," McIlroy said prior to the Valero Texas Open. "It’s just as fast as the 760 that I was using. Launch is a little higher actually, which was surprising, and it’s just sometimes I felt like when I hit my 5-iron in the blade and then the 4-iron in the 760 it was such a different feel. To go from a 5-iron now to that (new) 4-iron, it feels a little closer to what I feel in the 5-iron.
TaylorMade would later release the “Proto” long-iron as part of their P760 line of irons.
A look at Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade Rors Proto irons. (GolfWRX)
During the season, McIlroy also played the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver at RBC Heritage where he felt the course demanded the club for the shorter, tighter fairways, but the club just made a single tournament appearance.
McIlroy finishes the DP World Tour season with two victories, both coming in Dubai. (He started the year by winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.) He led the Tour for Stroke Average at 68.50 while finishing second in Strokes Gained: Total (+2.64) and SG: Off-the-tee (+1.37). McIlroy also won twice on the PGA TOUR in 2024 with victories at the Truist Championship and alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Here's a look at the full bag McIlroy used to win the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday in Dubai:
- Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
- 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
- 5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
- Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4-iron); TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
- Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 (46.09-degree SB); TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 (50.09-degree SB); TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 (54.11-degree SB); Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-K at 59 degrees)
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
- Ball: TaylorMade TP5x MySymbol Rors
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR.