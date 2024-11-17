Winner's Bag: See clubs Rory McIlroy used to capture DP World Tour Championship, sixth Race to Dubai title

McIlroy also debuted a Spider Tour X putter to start the season. TaylorMade released the latest edition of its popular Spider line in fall 2023, with McIlroy first seeing the club at the 2023 BMW Championship. He did in-depth testing with the club after last year's DP World Tour Championship, before making the switch. Similar to his previous Spider gamer, the main difference is that it's one piece with an aluminum sole plate, and TSS weights in the sole instead of the wings like his previous model. McIlory also preferred the darker finish of the club, although he experimented with a torched finish at the TOUR Championship this year before returning to his trusty model to end the DP World Tour season.