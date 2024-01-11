Rory McIlroy debuts new woods, putter in season-opener

McIlroy also is debuting a Spider Tour X putter this week. TaylorMade released the latest edition of its popular Spider line last fall, and McIlroy first saw the club at the BMW Championship. He did in-depth testing with the club after his final tournament of 2023, the DP World Tour Championship. The putter is similar to his previous Spider gamer, but it is one piece with an aluminum sole plate and TSS weights in the sole instead of having weights in the wings like his previous model. He also liked the darker finish of the club, TaylorMade said.