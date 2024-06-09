Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to capture fifth victory of season at the Memorial
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler captured his fifth victory of the season and third Signature Event at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Check out the clubs he used to dominate at Muirfield Village below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: Golf Pride Pro Only Cord
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1