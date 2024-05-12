PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Winner's bag: See what clubs Rory McIlroy used to win his fourth Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com

    Rory McIlroy captured his 26th career PGA TOUR win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, overtaking Xander Schauffele in the final round. Check out the clubs he used in his victory at Quail Hollow:

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

    Irons: TaylorMade Proto (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
    Shaft: Project X 7.0 (4-9)

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-K @59)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X3
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour

    Ball: 2024 TaylorMade TP5x

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

