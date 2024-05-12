Winner's bag: See what clubs Rory McIlroy used to win his fourth Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Rory McIlroy captured his 26th career PGA TOUR win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, overtaking Xander Schauffele in the final round. Check out the clubs he used in his victory at Quail Hollow:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade Proto (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0 (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-K @59)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X3
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Ball: 2024 TaylorMade TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC