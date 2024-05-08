Justin Thomas explains driver switch at Wells Fargo Championship

“I trust (Van Wezenbeeck) and I trust the guys at Titleist,” Thomas said. “I feel I can make a swing and it’s doing what I want it to do, or I feel like it should do. Just putting a different head on and using the same shaft I’ve used forever is nice. There’s definitely some other shafts he sent that were great, but I think changing two things at once… it eliminates a question mark. At least if something is off, it’s like, OK, it’s maybe something with the head because I have the same shaft.”