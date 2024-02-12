Winner's Bag: What's in Nick Taylor's bag at WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Nick Taylor birdied the 18th hole three times in a row — once in regulation and twice in a playoff — to defeat Charley Hoffman at the WM Phoenix Open and earn his fourth PGA TOUR title. Check out the clubs he used to get it done at TPC Scottsdale.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9)
Shafts: Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 54-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x