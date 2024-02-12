PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Winner's Bag: What's in Nick Taylor's bag at WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Nick Taylor birdied the 18th hole three times in a row — once in regulation and twice in a playoff — to defeat Charley Hoffman at the WM Phoenix Open and earn his fourth PGA TOUR title. Check out the clubs he used to get it done at TPC Scottsdale.

    Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X

    3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6 X

    5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV 85 TX

    Hybrid: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X

    Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9)
    Shafts: Temper Dynamic Gold S400

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 54-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58-T)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

