Jordan Spieth helps Longhorns superfan Sonny Sciantarelli's Make-A-Wish come true at WM Phoenix Open

Golf was Sciantarelli's light through the gauntlet. He poured himself into the game; after just two days on the couch following a chemo treatment, he’d be on the course. The doctors couldn’t believe he had the energy to play at all, let alone 18 or 27 holes a day. But the game offered tangible goals and daily motivation to strive for improvement, and he continually defied the odds. During a gap between treatments, the family traveled to Arizona to watch the Longhorns compete at the men’s golf 2022 NCAA Championship, the team including twins Pierceson and Parker Coody. “Sonny Strong” was inscribed on bracelets worn by the team, in addition to Pierceson Coody’s wedges and putter. Texas won the title.