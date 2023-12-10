PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Team Lydia Ko-Jason Day, Grant Thornton Invitational

    Nineteen-time LPGA winner Lydia Ko and 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day produced magic at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, winning by one shot at Tiburón Golf Club. Check out the clubs they used to win below.

    Lydia Ko

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 50 S

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S

    5-wood: Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S

    Hybrid: Ping G430 (22 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD HY 65 S

    Irons: Ping i230 (5-7), Ping Blueprint S (8, 9)
    Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber fc 70

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 48-10F @49, 54-10F, 58-08F @59)
    Shafts: AeroTech SteelFiber fc 70 (46), AeroTech SteelFiber fc 80 (48-58)

    Putter: Scotty Cameron TG6
    Grips: Iomic

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Jason Day

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees @10)
    Shaft: TPT prototype

    3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 X

    7-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 X

    Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-PW)
    Shafts: KBS C-Taper 125 S+

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-08F, 56-10S, 60-08M AD+)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

    Ball: 2024 Bridgestone Tour B X

